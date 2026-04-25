Senior CPC official stresses correct understanding of governance performance at all levels

Xinhua) 10:03, April 25, 2026

TAIYUAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi has stressed the importance of Party organizations at all levels developing a correct understanding of governance performance through a Party-wide study campaign starting in February.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a research tour in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, on Thursday and Friday.

During the tour, Cai visited the city's public service counters and talked with grassroots officials and delivery workers. He stressed that public services must better meet people's needs and that workers in emerging occupations should be respected and given due attention.

He also communicated with Party and government officials responsible for social work and the handling of public complaints, calling for stronger Party building in emerging fields, and efforts to better address public complaints and promptly resolve people's concerns.

Cai emphasized that the study campaign to promote the correct understanding of governance performance is a major task for Party building this year. He urged concrete efforts to tackle problems of misguided views on governance and make substantive corrections.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)