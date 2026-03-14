China issues guidelines to further revitalize, develop old revolutionary base areas

Xinhua) 09:18, March 14, 2026

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have released a set of guidelines to accelerate the revitalization and development of the country's old revolutionary base areas.

The guidelines, issued by the general offices of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State Council on Friday, contain a series of measures that should be taken, such as developing distinctive advantageous industries tailored to local conditions and promoting coordinated regional and urban-rural development in old revolutionary base areas.

Efforts will be made to strengthen and optimize characteristic high-efficiency agriculture, according to the guidelines, which also underscore strengthening support in education, science, technology and talent in these areas.

The guidelines stress advancing deep integration of culture and tourism in old revolutionary base areas, adding that support will be provided for cross-regional and practical integration of culture and tourism in these areas.

Efforts will also be made to sustain the revolutionary legacy, including protecting resources related to the CPC's early history and strengthening revolutionary education, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines set a target for socialist modernization to be basically realized in old revolutionary base areas by 2035, together with the rest of the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)