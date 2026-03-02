Symposium held to mark birth centenary of senior Chinese legislator

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium held to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Li Ximing, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2026. Zhao met with Li's family members prior to the symposium. Li is a late senior national legislator and former Beijing Party chief. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held in Beijing on Saturday to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Li Ximing, a late senior national legislator and former Beijing Party chief.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attended the event and met with Li's family members prior to the symposium.

The event hailed Li as an outstanding CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist fighter, and an exemplary leader of Party work.

During his life, Li served as a member of the Political Bureau of the 13th CPC Central Committee, vice chairman of the eighth NPC Standing Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee.

