CPC holds meeting to plan Party-wide education campaign
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Central Leading Group for Party Building of the Communist Party of China (CPC) met on Tuesday to plan a new Party-wide education campaign for the establishment and application of a sound understanding of what it means to perform well.
The meeting was chaired by Cai Qi, who heads the group, and was also attended by the group's deputy head, Li Xi. Cai and Li, both of whom are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also delivered speeches.
According to the meeting, the education campaign is essential to implementing the strategic plans of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and to making decisive progress toward basically achieving socialist modernization.
The campaign is a key measure to fulfill the Party's fundamental purpose and consolidate its governance foundation, the meeting noted.
It is of great significance to advancing the cause of the Party and the country, and to exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, it said.
It urged Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels to regard the campaign as a key task for Party-building this year, improve effective mechanisms that prevent and rectify deviations in the view of governance performance, address prominent issues, and ensure that the public participates in and benefits from the campaign with tangible results.
