Think tank forum co-hosted by CPC, KMT held in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:08, February 03, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- A think tank forum co-hosted by research institutes affiliated with the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

The forum, themed "prospects for cross-Strait exchange and cooperation," was attended by over 100 participants from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, including think tank members of the CPC and the KMT, as well as representatives and experts from various fields such as tourism, industry, science and technology, healthcare, and environmental protection.

Holding the forum is a concrete step to implement the spirit of the messages exchanged by the leaders of the two parties, said Song Tao, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee, when addressing the opening ceremony.

The two parties should remain unwavering in upholding the common political foundation of the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," and jointly guide cross-Strait relations toward the correct direction of development, he added.

Song emphasized that firm actions will be taken against diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists and their accomplices, and that attempts by external forces to "use Taiwan to contain China" will not be tolerated.

Hsiao Hsu-tsen, vice chairman of the KMT, said that people across the Taiwan Strait both belong to the Chinese nation and should work together for its rejuvenation.

He expressed hope that, on the common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the two sides will pursue mutual benefit, promote shared prosperity and advance peaceful development.

