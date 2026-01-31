Taiwan to block mainland apps on campus networks
TAIPEI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's education authorities on Friday announced a ban on access to several mainland apps, including Douyin and Weibo, on the island's campus networks.
This will restrict access from academic networks and school Wi-Fi to Rednote, Weibo, WeChat, Douyin (the mainland version of TikTok), and cloud service app Baidu Netdisk, according to the authorities.
The move comes after these apps were placed on a "high-risk" list by the island's digital affairs authorities to "prevent children and adolescents from exposure to age-inappropriate content" and to address "possible cybersecurity risks."
The island's education authorities also warned that primary and secondary schools should not use these apps in teaching activities.
A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities for hyping up the so-called information security risks of mainland apps, noting that these measures have deprived people on the island of the freedom to use social networking platforms.
Photos
- Early cherry blossoms attract birds as spring approaches in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian Province
- Starry sky, aurora observed in NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of Ranwu Lake in SW China's Xizang after snow
- Butterfly orchids in C China's Zhengzhou ready to adorn homes for Spring Festival
Related Stories
- No disguise can change the illegality of Takaichi’s Taiwan-related remarks
- Peaceful reunification to bring opportunities to Taiwan: mainland spokesperson
- CPC, KMT thinktank forum set for Feb. 3 in Beijing
- Japan in no position to interfere in affairs of China's Taiwan: FM spokesperson
- Taiwan's leader Lai absent from first legislative review meeting of his impeachment
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.