Taiwan's leader Lai absent from first legislative review meeting of his impeachment

Xinhua) 10:00, January 22, 2026

TAIPEI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's legislature on Wednesday held a plenary meeting to review the details of an impeachment motion against the island's leader, Lai Ching-te, who had been invited to attend and provide explanations but did not appear at the meeting.

The impeachment motion was submitted by lawmakers from the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party and the Taiwan People's Party, and was approved by the legislature on Dec. 26, 2025.

Wednesday's meeting was the first of four scheduled sessions at which Lai was expected to give explanations and respond to questions in person. The remaining three meetings will be held on Thursday this week, as well as on May 13 and 14.

The legislature had earlier invited Lai to attend the review meetings this week. Lai, however, declined the invitation via a letter on Tuesday, claiming that the legislature had no authority to question him.

The KMT caucus in the legislature later slammed Lai for ignoring public opinion, saying his refusal to attend the meetings demonstrates both a guilty conscience and cowardice. On Wednesday, lawmakers placed satirical cardboard cutouts of Lai at the meeting venue to express their dissatisfaction with his absence.

KMT lawmaker Fu Kun-chi said Lai lacked the courage to face the public, while also accusing the Democratic Progressive Party authorities of selling out Taiwan and hollowing out the island concerning issues including tariff negotiations with the United States and overseas expansion of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

According to the relevant procedure, the legislature is expected to hold a vote regarding the impeachment on May 19.

