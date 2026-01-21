Mainland deals with almost 4,000 cyber attacks from Taiwan in 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mainland authorities investigated and handled nearly 4,000 cyber attacks originating from Taiwan last year, up 25 percent year on year, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Peng Qing'en, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, shared these figures at a regular press conference.

He also noted that these cyber operations were specifically targeted at stealing classified information from critical mainland sectors, including transportation, finance, science and technology, and energy.

Mainland authorities have cracked and disclosed the criminal details of cyber attacks perpetrated by Taiwan-based organizations, including the military, Peng added.

The accusation made by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities, claiming that the mainland initiated cyber attacks against Taiwan, is a blatant distortion of the truth, the spokesperson said.

