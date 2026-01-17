"Taiwan independence" secessionists to be swept into history dustbin: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The "Taiwan independence" separatist forces running counter to people's will are doomed to be thrown into the dustbin of history, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Friday.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the comments in response to a Taiwan-based poll that found more than 60 percent of respondents were unwilling to fight in a war, or to see their family members do so.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Zhang emphasized that the poll underscores that the overwhelming majority of people in Taiwan desire peace, development, exchange and cooperation, rather than confrontation or conflict, let alone involvement in a war.

He added that a growing number of people are recognizing the nature of Taiwan's Lai Ching-te authorities of undermining peace, provoking crisis and inciting wars.

"No one is willing to be cannon fodder for 'Taiwan independence' schemes," he stressed.

The spokesperson went on to reiterate that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which brooks no external interference. "All options that can punish the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces remain on the table," he said.

