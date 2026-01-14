Home>>
The crazier "Taiwan independence" moves, the tighter anti-secession noose: Mainland spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:06, January 14, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson warned on Wednesday that the crazier the "Taiwan independence" moves, the tighter the anti-secession noose.
Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about the two individuals newly added to its list of die-hard "Taiwan independence" secessionists.
"Taiwan is China's Taiwan," Zhu reiterated, noting that those seeking "Taiwan independence" and undermining cross-Strait relations will be punished by all necessary measures and held accountable for life in accordance with the law.
