Resolving Taiwan question brooks no external interference: Chinese spokesperson
(Xinhua) 15:54, January 09, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.
"Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, with no room for external interference," Mao told a regular news briefing when asked to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks related to Taiwan.
