Compatriots across Taiwan Strait urged to jointly promote national reunification

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Zhijun, president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), has called on compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to jointly strive for the great cause of national reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In a New Year message published in the first 2026 issue of the journal "Relations Across Taiwan Straits," Zhang extended New Year greetings and best wishes to Taiwan compatriots on behalf of the ARATS, saying that the year 2025 was one in which cross-Strait relations continued to accumulate momentum for the reunification of the motherland.

Zhang noted that the ARATS made new efforts over the past year in opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, promoting exchanges and cooperation, properly handling emergencies related to Taiwan, and safeguarding the rights and interests of compatriots.

He emphasized that both sides of the Strait belong to one and the same China and the same Chinese nation. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will undoubtedly benefit Taiwan compatriots and bring brighter prospects for Taiwan's development.

Looking ahead to 2026, Zhang said that the mainland will embark on the new journey of the 15th Five-Year Plan. Its endeavor to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization is set to achieve new and significant accomplishments.

These developments will provide a strong guarantee for the growth of cross-Strait relations and solidify a robust foundation for the reunification of the motherland, he added.

