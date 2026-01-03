China condemns secessionism, external interference in name of cross-Strait peace

Xinhua) 09:28, January 03, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will never accept any attempt to hinder its actions against secessionism or to interfere in its internal affairs by using the pretext of upholding peace across the Taiwan Strait, a defense spokesperson said Friday.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the response to a media query about statements from Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te and several countries, including the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines, on the recent "Justice Mission 2025" military exercises conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command.

Zhang said that the drills fully demonstrated the PLA's strong ability to combat secessionist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," advance national reunification, and counter external interference.

"The drills sent a clear message that any provocative acts crossing the red line on the Taiwan question will be met with resolute countermeasures, and any attempts to obstruct national reunification will not succeed," he said.

"No one cherishes the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait more than we do," Zhang said, stressing that the real status quo in the Taiwan Strait is that both sides of the Strait belong to one China, and the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Strait comes from secessionists and external support.

Zhang urged relevant countries and organizations to uphold the one-China principle, stop condoning and supporting secessionists in Taiwan, and cease stirring up trouble on the Taiwan question.

He also called on people in Taiwan to be fully aware of the extreme danger and harm posed by Lai's secessionist stance, to avoid being misled or coerced by secessionist forces, and to defend their own security and well-being, as well as the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, with concrete actions.

He pledged that the PLA will continue to intensify military training and preparedness and stand ready to counter secessionist provocations and external interference.

