Spokesperson reiterates Taiwan question is China's internal affair

Xinhua) 13:05, January 14, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query concerning recent comments by U.S. media on America's raid on Venezuela and forcible seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and these actions' implications for Taiwan.

The spokesperson stressed that resolving the Taiwan question is the Chinese people's own business and is a just cause for safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Outsiders are unreliable," the spokesperson said, noting that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities' attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" by relying on external forces will only turn them into discarded tools of external forces.

