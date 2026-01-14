Mainland spokesperson responds to Trump's latest remarks on Taiwan

Xinhua) 13:04, January 14, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that the Taiwan question belongs to China's internal affairs, and its resolution is a matter for the Chinese people alone.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comment in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks regarding Taiwan in an interview with the New York Times.

"There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China," Zhu said, vowing to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

