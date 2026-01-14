Home>>
Mainland spokesperson responds to Trump's latest remarks on Taiwan
(Xinhua) 13:04, January 14, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that the Taiwan question belongs to China's internal affairs, and its resolution is a matter for the Chinese people alone.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comment in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks regarding Taiwan in an interview with the New York Times.
"There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China," Zhu said, vowing to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Resolving Taiwan question brooks no external interference: Chinese spokesperson
- More Taiwan residents see Lai's separatist agenda leading only to war: spokesperson
- Trade across Taiwan Strait continues to grow in 2025: spokesperson
- Pilot missing after suspected ejection from jet during training mission in Taiwan
- Mainland condemns DPP lawmakers' proposal to revise Taiwan's cross-Strait regulations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.