China opposes diplomatic partners signing any agreement of sovereign implication or official nature with China's Taiwan region: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:49, January 17, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China always firmly opposes countries having diplomatic relations with China signing any agreement of sovereign implication or official nature with China's Taiwan region, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the United States should earnestly abide by the one-China Principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques at a regular news briefing when responding to a query about a recent trade agreement between the U.S. and China's Taiwan.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)