Taiwan social media influencers call for cross-Strait dialogue

Xinhua) 10:20, January 19, 2026

TAIPEI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Several Taiwan-based social media influencers gathered on Saturday at an offline forum titled "Peace Talks" in Taipei, criticizing the region's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for their secessionist narrative, and calling for peace and dialogue rather than confrontation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Su Heng, who was one of the forum's organizers and runs a political commentary vlog, said the core purpose of the event was promoting cross-Strait peace.

"We call for dialogue between the two sides, and for a rejection of war," she said at the event, which was also livestreamed online. "We hope to awaken more people to join us in making this appeal."

Former Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je addressed the forum in a video, saying that the central challenge in cross-Strait relations is not whether differences exist, but how differences are managed.

He stressed the need to "replace confrontation with dialogue," and warned that the Lai Ching-te authorities are pushing people in Taiwan toward greater risk.

A vlogger who posts under the username "I am Jack Liu" said that the DPP's policy will never protect Taiwan but instead has been laying waste to the island. He argued that resolving cross-Strait issues through dialogue will best serve the interests of the people in Taiwan.

Another attendee, who releases videos for his more than 150,000 subscribers on YouTube under the name "Xiaojie," has long been sharing his observations from the mainland, as well as street interviews with people from both sides of the Strait.

Xiaojie said he has been traveling to the mainland almost every year for a long time, and has personally witnessed its development and the friendliness of its people, while the DPP authorities have continued to stir cross-Strait antagonism online in an attempt to sever cross-Strait ties.

"I've asked many people from the mainland about their impressions of Taiwan, and they genuinely see us as part of one family," he said.

"Peace Talks" will continue over a series of forums, Su said.

Through discussions, they hope to help more people to realize that war must not be a choice, and that dialogue is the only thing that can truly safeguard Taiwan, she added.

