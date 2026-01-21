Mainland reiterates 1992 Consensus as foundation for resuming cross-Strait dialogue

Xinhua) 17:01, January 21, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Only by recognizing the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, can the two sides of the Taiwan Strait resume dialogue and consultation mechanisms, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

The 1992 Consensus clearly defines the nature of cross-Strait relations and serves as the political foundation for the development of the relations as well as an anchor for peace and stability across the Strait, said Peng Qing'en, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, when commenting on the recent remarks by the Taiwan authorities about the consensus.

The 1992 Consensus was reached between the mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait (ARATS) and the Taiwan-based Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) with the authorization from authorities on both sides of the Strait in 1992, Peng noted.

"Relevant Taiwan authorities could not be unaware of the history of interactions between the ARATS and the SEF, yet they are deliberately confusing the public," Peng said.

History has repeatedly shown that when the 1992 Consensus is recognized and the one-China principle upheld, cross-Strait relations will improve and develop, bringing tangible benefits to Taiwan residents, Peng said.

From 2008 to 2016, the ARATS and the SEF signed a series of agreements on the basis of the 1992 Consensus, which brought real and tangible benefits to people on both sides of the Strait, especially Taiwan people, he added.

Since May 2016, however, the Democratic Progressive Party authorities have stubbornly adhered to a secessionist stance, refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, unilaterally undermined the political foundation for cross-Strait consultations, and deliberately obstructed and restricted cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)