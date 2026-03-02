CPC to award July 1 Medal to mark founding anniversary

Xinhua) 08:12, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will confer the July 1 Medal, the highest honor in the CPC, to mark the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, according to an official circular made public Sunday.

A number of model Party members, Party workers and primary-level Party organizations will also be awarded on the occasion, the circular said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)