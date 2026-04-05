Senior CPC official Ma Xingrui under investigation for suspected severe discipline, law violations

Xinhua) 10:22, April 05, 2026

Ma Xingrui, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been placed under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Friday.

Ma, also deputy head of the Leading Group for Rural Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected serious discipline and law violations, the statement said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)