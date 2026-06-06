CPC Party school holds spring semester graduation ceremony
Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), attends a graduation ceremony for the second batch of graduates of the 2026 spring semester and presents certificates to the graduates, on June 5, 2026. The Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) held a graduation ceremony on Friday for the second batch of graduates of the 2026 spring semester. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) held a graduation ceremony on Friday for the second batch of graduates of the 2026 spring semester.
Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and president of the school and academy, presented certificates to the 531 graduates.
The ceremony saw four graduate representatives give speeches, noting that the study session came at a crucial moment marking the launch of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and through systematic training they further strengthened their ideals and convictions, reinforced Party spirit, and enhanced their ability to perform their duties.
They noted that during the session they conscientiously took part in educational programs aimed at fostering and practicing a correct view of governance performance and focused on rectifying misguided views.
The graduates expressed their commitment to effectively translate the outcomes of the training into concrete actions to promote high-quality development.
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