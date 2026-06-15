Dixi opera shines at intangible cultural heritage event in China's Guizhou

(Xinhua) 09:21, June 15, 2026

A villager broadcasts Dixi opera performances via live-streaming in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2026.

To mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June, an intangible cultural heritage parade and performance event was held in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, attracting over 20 Dixi opera performance and lantern show teams from nearby villages.

Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed as a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager participates in a Dixi opera performance in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2026.

To mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June, an intangible cultural heritage parade and performance event was held in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, attracting over 20 Dixi opera performance and lantern show teams from nearby villages.

Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed as a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers stage a Dixi opera performance in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2026.

To mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June, an intangible cultural heritage parade and performance event was held in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, attracting over 20 Dixi opera performance and lantern show teams from nearby villages.

Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed as a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers stage a Dixi opera performance in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2026.

To mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June, an intangible cultural heritage parade and performance event was held in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, attracting over 20 Dixi opera performance and lantern show teams from nearby villages.

Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed as a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers stage a Dixi opera performance in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2026.

To mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June, an intangible cultural heritage parade and performance event was held in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, attracting over 20 Dixi opera performance and lantern show teams from nearby villages.

Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed as a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager participates in a Dixi opera performance in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2026.

To mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June, an intangible cultural heritage parade and performance event was held in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, attracting over 20 Dixi opera performance and lantern show teams from nearby villages.

Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed as a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers participate in a Dixi opera performance event in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2026.

To mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June, an intangible cultural heritage parade and performance event was held in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, attracting over 20 Dixi opera performance and lantern show teams from nearby villages.

Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed as a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager participates in a Dixi opera performance in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2026.

To mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June, an intangible cultural heritage parade and performance event was held in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, attracting over 20 Dixi opera performance and lantern show teams from nearby villages.

Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed as a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Dixi opera artists participate in an intangible cultural heritage parade in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 13, 2026.

To mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls annually on the second Saturday of June, an intangible cultural heritage parade and performance event was held in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, attracting over 20 Dixi opera performance and lantern show teams from nearby villages.

Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed as a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)