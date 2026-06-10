N China's Hengshui promotes intangible cultural heritages, boosts cultural appeal

(Xinhua) 08:46, June 10, 2026

Kang Yingqin, an inheritor of the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting technique, showcases his work at the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Artists create woodblock paintings at the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Artist Wang Ziyong creates an inside painting work at a museum dedicated to inside paintings in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Tang Chengzhuo)

Craftsman Li Guangtian (L) and his son Li Jiacheng create inside painting works at a museum dedicated to inside paintings in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows inside painting works at a museum dedicated to inside paintings in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Tang Chengzhuo)

Xu Xiaoyi, a municipal-level inheritor of the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting technique, works on a woodblock painting at the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows an inside painting work at a museum dedicated to inside paintings in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Xu Xiaoyi, a municipal-level inheritor of the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting technique, creates a woodblock painting at the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Ma Xiqin, a national representative inheritor of the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting technique, creates a piece of work at his home in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Tang Chengzhuo)

Ma Xiqin, a national representative inheritor of the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting technique, creates a piece of work at his home in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Tang Chengzhuo)

An artist creates an inside painting work at a museum dedicated to inside paintings in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

An artist creates an inside painting work at a museum dedicated to inside paintings in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)