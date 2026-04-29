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Bench dragon headstand mastery
(People's Daily App) 14:43, April 29, 2026
Watch this folk artist balance a massive bench dragon on his head – pure core strength! He's reinventing intangible cultural heritage with jaw-dropping style.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
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