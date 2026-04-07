Qintong Boat Festival held in Taizhou City, China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 09:00, April 07, 2026

Boatmen pole boats forward to compete during the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on April 6, 2026. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A dragon boat takes part in the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 6, 2026. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows boats competing during the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows boats getting ready to take part in the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows boats getting ready to take part in the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Yan Yuming/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows boats getting ready to take part in the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a ceremonial boat taking part in the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Yan Yuming/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows boats getting ready to take part in the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Yan Yuming/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows a dragon boat taking part in the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Yan Yuming/Xinhua)

Boatmen pole boats forward to compete during the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on April 6, 2026. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows boats gathering during the Qintong Boat Festival held at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Qintong Town of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Originating in ancient China's Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), the Qintong Boat Festival has been said to be held in memory of ancestors and ancient heroes. Hundreds of boats with more than 10,000 polers aboard gathered here on Monday for this year's festival, during which each boat competed in a speed challenge. This centuries-old grand water festival was listed as one of the country's national intangible cultural heritages. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)