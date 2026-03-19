China's Jiangsu accelerates automotive industry growth

Xinhua) 16:35, March 19, 2026

Staff members work on a production line at a workshop of Changan Mazda in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2026. In recent years, Jiangsu, a key automotive manufacturing hub in China, has accelerated its automotive industry growth by closely coordinating vehicle manufacturers and auto part suppliers.

Home to over 30 automakers and more than 3,000 large-scale auto part suppliers, the province has fostered a coordinated industrial chain led by flagship companies and supported by industrial clusters, and forged an integrated ecosystem encompassing R&D, manufacturing, and supporting services. As a result, the province now leads the nation in automotive revenue, new energy vehicle production, and the scale of power battery and components sector, boasting a highly complete and competitive supply chain. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member prepares to conduct noise test for central air supply system of new energy vehicles at an auto part manufacturing company in Taicang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Staff members work on an assembly line of new energy vehicle battery module at a company co-established by Chinese battery giant CATL and automaker SAIC Motor in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A robotic arm works on a production line at a workshop of Changan Mazda in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member works on a production line at a workshop of Changan Mazda in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Staff members work on a production line at a workshop of Changan Mazda in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members work on an inspection line at a workshop of Changan Mazda in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member works on a production line at a workshop of Changan Mazda in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member conducts virtual chassis tuning at an industrial innovation center in Liyang, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members work on an inspection line at a workshop of Changan Mazda in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members work on a production line at a workshop of Changan Mazda in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial drone photo shows a view of a new energy battery production base of South Korean EV battery maker SK On Jiangsu Co,. Ltd. in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Staff members work on a production line at a workshop of Changan Mazda in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)