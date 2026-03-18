Chinese automakers gain broader foothold in Namibia's market

Xinhua) 09:51, March 18, 2026

WINDHOEK, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automotive brands are expanding their presence in Namibia, moving beyond a marginal foothold, according to a report released Tuesday.

The latest data from Simonis Storm Securities, a local research firm, shows that Chinese manufacturers collectively sold 142 units in February, accounting for 12.2 percent of total vehicle sales, up from 127 units in January.

Noting a broad-based expansion by multiple Chinese brands across passenger and commercial segments, the report said that Haval led Chinese sales with 31 units, while Jetour recorded a sharp increase to 27 units from just five units in January.

Other contributors included GWM with 23 units across its passenger and light commercial vehicle range, Chery with 14 units, and JAC with 21 units, mainly in the commercial vehicle segment. Foton and LDV jointly supplied 18 units, primarily into the light commercial and utility space, among others.

Despite the Chinese surge, Japanese manufacturers maintained a dominant position, collectively selling 728 units, representing 62.2 percent of total volumes. German brands saw a recovery to 141 units, or 12.1 percent of sales, led by Volkswagen.

According to the research firm, February brought a welcome acceleration in Namibia's vehicle market.

A total of 1,165 units were sold during the month, up 4.1 percent year-on-year from 1,119 units in February 2025 and 15.9 percent higher than January's 1,005 units.

"This represents the strongest February outturn since 2016 and lifts year-to-date volumes to 2,170 units, 4.1 percent above the corresponding period last year," it noted.

"The sharp monthly rebound suggests that the seasonal softness typically associated with the start of the year has largely run its course, and that underlying demand conditions remain intact," the firm added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)