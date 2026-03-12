Chinese firm joins international automotive standardization organization

SHENZHEN, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker BYD has officially joined the International Automotive Task Force (IATF), an international standardization organization in the automotive industry, the company announced on Wednesday.

The IATF is a group of automotive manufacturers and their respective national automotive industry associations dedicated to formulating fundamental quality system requirements for the automobile supply chain. Its members include BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG, with its certification scheme recognized by major automakers worldwide.

Zhao Jianping, Vice President of BYD, said the company views the joining as a strong recognition from an authoritative international organization for Chinese automakers.

He added that BYD will deepen coordination with the IATF, its members, and the IATF Oversight Offices to integrate technological innovations and quality management experience in the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector into the global standards system, contributing to the green transition of the global automotive industry.

BYD is one of China's leading NEV manufacturers. In 2025, the auto giant sold over 4.6 million vehicles, with overseas sales of passenger vehicles and pickups hitting 1.04 million units, up 145 percent year on year. Its NEVs are now available in 119 countries and regions.

