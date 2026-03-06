Chinese automaker NIO enters Thailand with Firefly brand launch

Xinhua) 10:58, March 06, 2026

BANGKOK, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker NIO officially introduced its fully electric premium compact vehicle line under the brand Firefly in Thailand on Thursday as part of its strategy to expand global market presence.

In partnership with Thai importer and distributor Thonburi Blue Sky, the launch featured the Firefly smart city car, designed for urban maneuverability with a rear-wheel-drive layout and a tight turning radius.

Ratapon Viriyaphant, Chairman of the Thonburi Group, said at the event that the company aims to elevate Thailand's electric vehicle (EV) industry by combining its extensive experience with NIO's future-focused ecosystem and global vision.

This collaboration will help build a solid foundation for sustainable growth and set new benchmarks for premium EVs in the country over the long term, Ratapon noted.

Thailand is far more than just another market for Firefly, given that it is the most dynamic and strategic market in Southeast Asia, said Daniel Jin, NIO vice president and president of Firefly.

"It will be a driving force in our global growth, amplifying our presence in Asia, connecting us with new communities, and proving that good design and urban freedom resonate everywhere," Jin said.

The debut marked Thailand as the second destination for Firefly in Southeast Asia after Singapore, as the company seeks to accelerate its expansion into right-hand drive markets.

