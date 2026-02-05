Geely-Proton collaboration reshapes Malaysia's automotive industry

(People's Daily App) 16:42, February 05, 2026

From the launch of Proton X50 with Malay voice recognition to the success of Malaysia's first electric vehicle, e.MAS 7, the partnership between China's Geely and Malaysia's Proton is reshaping the local auto industry. The cooperation reflects broader China-Malaysia economic cooperation and growing industrial integration.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)