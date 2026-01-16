FAW Audi sells milestone 10-millionth vehicle in China

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- FAW Audi has sold a cumulative 10 million vehicles in China, becoming one of the first joint-venture premium car brands in the country to reach the milestone, the company said on Thursday.

The impressive number highlights the longevity of the German luxury carmaker's partnership with leading Chinese automaker FAW Group, which began in 1988 when the two sides launched the brand's Chinese market localization.

As the market pivots toward electrification, the two automakers have expanded their cooperation footprint. In 2024, Audi FAW NEV Co., an electric-vehicle joint venture between Audi and FAW with a planned annual production capacity of more than 150,000 units, began mass producing all-electric models in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province.

"The brand will continue to pursue a dual-track strategy combining conventional fuel vehicles with electric and hybrid technologies while accelerating product upgrades," said Dong Xiuhui, general manager of FAW-Volkswagen.

