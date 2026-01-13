Volkswagen delivers 2.69 million cars in China in 2025

Xinhua) 14:35, January 13, 2026

HEFEI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Volkswagen Group delivered 2.69 million vehicles in the Chinese market last year, accounting for about 30 percent of its total global deliveries during the period, the German automaker said.

Also in 2025, the company sold 2.57 million fuel vehicles in China and rolled out a batch of new-generation electrified and intelligent connected vehicles, including the Audi Q6L e-tron and AUDI E5 Sportback.

According to Volkswagen Group China, it successfully launched its export strategy in 2025, with a first batch of vehicles shipped to the Middle East market. The company will further expand its export business to markets including ASEAN, the Middle East, Central Asia, Latin America and Africa.

In 2026, Volkswagen Group will launch more than 20 fully electric, plug-in hybrid and range-extended models in the Chinese market. These models are equipped with advanced battery and electrification technologies, intelligent connectivity and driver assistance systems.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)