Chinese auto brands expand presence in Namibia amid rising demand: report

Xinhua) 09:31, December 19, 2025

WINDHOEK, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automobile brands are rapidly expanding their presence in Namibia as demand grows for affordable, utility-focused vehicles, particularly among businesses and fleet operators, research and investment firm Simonis Storm Securities said in its vehicle market report released Thursday.

According to the report, while Namibia's overall vehicle sales moderated slightly in November, Chinese manufacturers more than doubled their market share compared with the same period last year, accounting for nearly 10 percent of total monthly sales.

Chinese brands' appeal "continues to rest on competitive pricing, contemporary SUV designs, and progressively improving dealership coverage," the report said.

Brands such as Great Wall Motor, Omoda, Jetour and Jaecoo recorded increased market visibility, supported by new model introductions and expanding regional supply chains, it added.

Market participants noted that Chinese vehicles are increasingly viewed as viable alternatives for small businesses and commercial users seeking cost-effective transport solutions amid rising operating expenses, the report said.

The expansion of Chinese brands comes as Namibia's commercial vehicle segment continues to outperform passenger vehicles, with sales rising strongly on a year-on-year basis in November, driven by demand from sectors such as transport, agriculture, mining and tourism, according to the report.

The firm said financial conditions have also supported vehicle demand while lower interest rates and resilient installment and leasing finance have helped sustain corporate vehicle purchases, even as household demand remains constrained by high living costs.

Further monetary easing expected in early 2026 could provide additional support to vehicle affordability, particularly for fleet operators and first-time buyers, the report said.

