Feature: Chinese automakers stand out at Thailand's motor expo

BANGKOK, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The bustling atmosphere at the 42nd Thailand International Motor Expo signaled a significant shift in the automotive landscape, with a surge of Chinese automakers taking the stage to expand their global presence.

As the expo came to a close this week, nearly half of the car brands present were from China, transforming the annual event into a vibrant display of diversity and innovation that challenges the traditional market structure.

Several Chinese-made vehicles have captured the attention of Thai visitors, including the GAC Govy AirCab -- a flying car with autonomous flight capabilities, the ZEEKR Mix multi-purpose van featuring 270-degree rotating front seats, and the Chery QQ3 EV equipped with a large central control screen.

In an interview with Xinhua, Chalatchai Paphatphong, vice chairman of the Motor Expo Organizing Committee, highlighted a clear increase in the number of Chinese exhibitors attending the event in the past few years.

According to Chalatchai, the expo has grown from about 30 automotive brands to 42 this year, with about 20 now coming from China.

He described this diversity as a "turning point" for the industry, creating a "much more active and vibrant market environment" that offers consumers more options, models, and power sources.

Booking statistics from the event revealed a dramatic shift in consumer preference, as Chinese brands secured a majority of the top positions in the market dominated by Japanese manufacturers for decades.

According to the organizer, the 13-day expo, which concluded on Wednesday, saw a 38 percent increase in total car orders over the previous edition, reaching 75,246 units, largely driven by massive demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

Four years ago, pure EVs accounted for only 14 percent of the bookings during the event, Chalatchai said. He noted that the share rose to 38 percent, then to 42 percent, and reached 50 percent this year.

However, he added that these figures primarily reflect urban demand, as the expo is held in Bangkok, where charging infrastructure is more readily available, rather than nationwide trends.

"For consumers not yet ready to go fully electric, plug-in hybrids or range extender EVs remain a viable option, especially for those living in condos or townhouses without charging access," he said.

Beyond cutting-edge technology and competitive pricing, many Chinese brands are focusing on building long-term trust, offering attractive after-sales assurances, such as lifetime battery warranties, to reassure buyers about ownership costs.

Chalatchai emphasized that setting up local assembly plants is also a critical factor for gaining consumer confidence.

Bolstered by government incentives, Chinese carmakers are establishing production facilities in Thailand. Major players like BYD, Changan, GAC AION, GWM, and SAIC's MG are ramping up production to meet domestic demand and export to regional markets.

"Thailand has been an auto production base for 50 years," he noted. "As the world transitions from internal combustion engines to new forms of energy, having these factories here balances the industry and prepares Thailand to remain a global production hub for the future."

