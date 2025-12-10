Chinese auto maker Changan reaches 30-millionth vehicle milestone

December 10, 2025

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a view of China Changan Automobile Group's digital and intelligent factory for the new energy vehicle AVATR in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

CHONGQING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd., on Wednesday saw its 30 millionth vehicle roll off the production line, just over four years after reaching the 20 millionth milestone.

The 30-millionth vehicle, an Avatr 12 sedan was produced at the company's Avatr Smart Factory based in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Avatr is a premium electric vehicle brand under Changan.

Zhu Huarong, chairman of the company, said that it took the company 30 years to produce its first 10 million vehicles, another seven years to reach 20 million, and just over four years to reach the 30-millionth milestone.

"This rapid leap reflects the strong momentum of independent innovation and scale development in China's automotive industry," Zhu said.

Established on July 29, 2025 through a restructuring of the former Changan Automobile and other companies, China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd. is now one of China's three centrally administered state-owned automotive groups. The company is stepping up its transformation towards electrification, connectivity, and intelligence.

