Tesla Shanghai factory hits 4-mln car output mark

Xinhua) 09:19, December 09, 2025

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai hit an impressive milestone on Monday, producing its 4 millionth vehicle, the company said.

The company's Shanghai plant, its first gigafactory outside the United States, began construction in January 2019 and produced its first vehicle in December of that year.

The plant took more than 30 months to build its first 1 million vehicles, while output rose from 3 million to 4 million in about 14 months, according to the company.

