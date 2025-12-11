China's auto output, sales both exceed 31 mln units in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) December 11, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's auto industry has sustained a sound growth momentum as auto output and sales have both exceeded 31 million units in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Thursday.

During the January-November period, China's auto production increased 11.9 percent year on year to over 31.23 million units, while auto sales reached nearly 31.13 million units, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.4 percent, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

During the period, China's production and sales of new energy vehicles hit 14.907 million units and 14.78 million units, respectively, surging 31.4 percent and 31.2 percent year on year, the data showed.

