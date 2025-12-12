Chinese carmaker Geely launches new hybrid car in Israel

Xinhua) 11:07, December 12, 2025

JERUSALEM, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carmaker Geely Auto on Thursday launched its first hybrid model in Israel, Geo Mobility, Geely's official importer, said in a statement.

The Geely Starray EM-i, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model, is known in China as the Geely Galaxy Starship 7.

It is powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor with an 18.4-kWh battery, providing an electric-only range of up to 83 km alongside a combined range of 943 km.

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 170 km/h.

Geely Auto entered the Israeli market in late 2021 with the Geometry C compact crossover, which has become one of the most popular electric models in the country.

In May, Geely added another electric model in Israel, the EX5 compact crossover SUV. Geely also offers three electric models of its brand Zeekr in Israel.

In the first 11 months of this year, Chinese cars topped the sales chart in Israel, with 96,208 units sold, including gasoline, hybrid, and full-electric ones.

