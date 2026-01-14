China's auto output, sales reach new highs in 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile production and sales both exceeded 34 million units last year, setting a new record high, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Total auto output reached 34.531 million units last year, up 10.4 percent compared with the 2024 level, while sales rose 9.4 percent year on year to 34.4 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

China's auto output and sales remained first globally for 17 consecutive years, the association noted. Automobile production and sales have remained above 30 million units for three consecutive years.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) accelerated their growth momentum, with production and sales totaling 16.626 million and 16.49 million units, respectively, marking respective year-on-year increases of 29 percent and 28.2 percent, and maintaining the top position in the world for 11 straight years, the CAAM confirmed.

