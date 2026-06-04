China's Tongjiang City makes efforts to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people

(Xinhua) 10:31, June 04, 2026

Wu Jing (C), a municipal-level inheritor of "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," teaches students to perform this art at a primary school in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 2, 2026.

Tongjiang City, home to one of the largest Hezhe communities in China, has stepped up efforts in recent years to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people, including "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," fish-skin craftsmanship, and local fishing and hunting customs. Such efforts aim to help the traditional ethnic culture thrive in modern times. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Wu Jing (front), a municipal-level inheritor of "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," teaches students to perform this art at a primary school in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 2, 2026.

Tongjiang City, home to one of the largest Hezhe communities in China, has stepped up efforts in recent years to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people, including "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," fish-skin craftsmanship, and local fishing and hunting customs. Such efforts aim to help the traditional ethnic culture thrive in modern times. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

This photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows fish-skin artifacts at a training center for Hezhe craftsmanship in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Tongjiang City, home to one of the largest Hezhe communities in China, has stepped up efforts in recent years to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people, including "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," fish-skin craftsmanship, and local fishing and hunting customs. Such efforts aim to help the traditional ethnic culture thrive in modern times. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows cultural and creative products inspired by the Hezhe culture at a creative industrial park in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Tongjiang City, home to one of the largest Hezhe communities in China, has stepped up efforts in recent years to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people, including "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," fish-skin craftsmanship, and local fishing and hunting customs. Such efforts aim to help the traditional ethnic culture thrive in modern times. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Students learn to make Hezhe sand pottery at a primary school in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 2, 2026.

Tongjiang City, home to one of the largest Hezhe communities in China, has stepped up efforts in recent years to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people, including "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," fish-skin craftsmanship, and local fishing and hunting customs. Such efforts aim to help the traditional ethnic culture thrive in modern times. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Wu Guifeng (R), a municipal-level inheritor of "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," teaches young people to perform this art at a Yimakan study center in Bacha Village of Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 3, 2026.

Tongjiang City, home to one of the largest Hezhe communities in China, has stepped up efforts in recent years to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people, including "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," fish-skin craftsmanship, and local fishing and hunting customs. Such efforts aim to help the traditional ethnic culture thrive in modern times. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

A student learns to make a traditional fish-skin artifact at a primary school in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 2, 2026.

Tongjiang City, home to one of the largest Hezhe communities in China, has stepped up efforts in recent years to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people, including "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," fish-skin craftsmanship, and local fishing and hunting customs. Such efforts aim to help the traditional ethnic culture thrive in modern times. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Students learn to make traditional fish-skin artifacts at a primary school in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 2, 2026.

Tongjiang City, home to one of the largest Hezhe communities in China, has stepped up efforts in recent years to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people, including "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," fish-skin craftsmanship, and local fishing and hunting customs. Such efforts aim to help the traditional ethnic culture thrive in modern times. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

This photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows fish-skin artifacts at an intangible cultural heritage experience center in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Tongjiang City, home to one of the largest Hezhe communities in China, has stepped up efforts in recent years to safeguard intangible cultural heritage of Hezhe people, including "Hezhen Yimakan storytelling," fish-skin craftsmanship, and local fishing and hunting customs. Such efforts aim to help the traditional ethnic culture thrive in modern times. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)