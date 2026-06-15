Chinese vice premier stresses development of salt lake industrial bases, natural disaster response

(Xinhua) 09:04, June 15, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits an enterprise engaged in the lithium battery industry during an inspection tour in northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 13, 2026. Zhang has stressed efforts to advance the high-quality development of salt lake industrial bases as well as the capabilities for natural disaster prevention and response during an inspection tour from Friday to Sunday in northwestern Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

XINING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed efforts to advance the high-quality development of salt lake industrial bases as well as the capabilities for natural disaster prevention and response.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour from Friday to Sunday in northwestern Qinghai Province, which is rich in salt lakes.

During the inspection tour, the vice premier visited enterprises engaged in magnesium, potash fertilizer and lithium battery industries, as well as a smart mining management and control center. He learned about their production, research and development, and industrial development.

He stressed the need to properly balance resource development and utilization with ecological and environmental protection, develop distinctive and competitive industries related to salt lake resources in light of local conditions, and facilitate the extension of industrial chains toward higher value-added segments.

In Xining, capital of Qinghai Province, Zhang visited an emergency shelter and an earthquake early warning center to inspect work related to disaster monitoring, prevention and emergency response.

Efforts should be made to strengthen disaster prevention through stronger monitoring and early warning systems, provide more targeted assistance and guidance for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work at the grassroots level, and safeguard people's lives and property, he said.

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a smart mining management and control center during an inspection tour in northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 12, 2026. Zhang has stressed efforts to advance the high-quality development of salt lake industrial bases as well as the capabilities for natural disaster prevention and response during an inspection tour from Friday to Sunday in northwestern Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits an emergency shelter during an inspection tour in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 12, 2026. Zhang has stressed efforts to advance the high-quality development of salt lake industrial bases as well as the capabilities for natural disaster prevention and response during an inspection tour from Friday to Sunday in northwestern Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)