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View of Tuotuo River in NW China's Qinghai

(Xinhua) 14:47, June 10, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

This photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows a train passing over the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A panoramic drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A panoramic drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)