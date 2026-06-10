View of Tuotuo River in NW China's Qinghai
An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
This photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)
This photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows a train passing over the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
A panoramic drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A panoramic drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the Tuotuo River and Changjiangyuan grand bridge in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Photos
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