Chasing dreams on the plateau: Students in NW China's Qinghai take on the 2026 college entrance exam

People's Daily Online) 10:42, June 08, 2026

On June 7, China's 2026 national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, officially began. In Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, where the average altitude exceeds 4,000 meters, 1,006 students sat for the exam at the Golog Ethnic Senior High School testing center.

Among them were 137 high school seniors from Golog-Xining Ethnic High School, who traveled hundreds of kilometers from Xining, capital of Qinghai, on June 3 to sit the examination.

Outside the campus, a convoy of vehicles stood ready to depart. Teachers clapped and cheered the students on, while parents lined the route to see them off. With every shout of encouragement, expectations and heartfelt blessings filled the air.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)