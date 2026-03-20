View of Qinghai Lake in northwest China
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Pema Yangtso)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Pema Yangtso)
This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Pema Yangtso)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.