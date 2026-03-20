View of Qinghai Lake in northwest China

Xinhua) 08:49, March 20, 2026

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Pema Yangtso)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Li Linhai)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Pema Yangtso)

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland saltwater lake, in northwest China's Qinghai Province. With ice melting on the surface of the lake, Qinghai Lake begins its spring season. (Xinhua/Pema Yangtso)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)