China firmly opposes U.S. listing certain Chinese firms as "military companies"

(Xinhua) 15:59, June 13, 2026

China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the U.S. Department of Defense's move to list certain Chinese firms as "military companies," the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

The U.S. side has ignored the consensus reached during the meeting between the heads of state of the two countries in Beijing, disregarded the overall interests of bilateral economic and trade relations, continuously generalized the concept of national security, and abused state power to unjustifiably suppress Chinese enterprises, a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. move has seriously disrupted the international economic and trade order, undermined the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and severely harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson noted.

China urges the U.S. side to immediately stop its wrong practices, revoke the relevant measures, return to the right track of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, and provide Chinese firms with fair, just and non-discriminatory treatment.

Otherwise, China will take resolute and strong countermeasures, and all consequences and responsibilities arising therefrom shall be borne by the U.S. side, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)