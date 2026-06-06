Chinese military responds to Dutch frigate's transit through Taiwan Strait

(Xinhua) 10:12, June 06, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command tracked and monitored the Dutch frigate HNLMS De Ruyter throughout its transit through the Taiwan Strait, a spokesperson for the command said on Friday.

Spokesperson Xu Chenghua said the command had responded effectively to the frigate's transit, adding that it will remain on high alert to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the region.

Prior to its transit through the Taiwan Strait, HNLMS De Ruyter illegally trespassed into China's Xisha Qundao in the South China Sea and conducted multiple shipborne helicopter operations that violated China's territorial airspace.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)