Chinese vice president meets with Singapore's parliament speaker

(Xinhua) 11:44, June 13, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng in Beijing on Friday.

Noting China and Singapore are friendly neighbors and important cooperative partners to each other, Han said China is willing to work with Singapore to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further enhance strategic communication, increase mutual support, expand high-quality cooperation, and promote people-to-people connectivity, in order to advance the all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore.

He urged both sides to enhance multilateral collaboration, jointly advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and promote the building of a more just and reasonable global governance system.

Seah Kian Peng said Singapore highly values the partnership between the two countries and is firmly committed to further deepening bilateral cooperation, while adding that Singapore firmly adheres to the one-China policy.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)