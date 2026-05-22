Singaporean FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:28, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will pay a working visit to China from May 24 to 26, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Balakrishnan will make the trip at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)