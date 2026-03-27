China's top legislator meets Singaporean PM, Sri Lankan parliament speaker

Xinhua) 14:36, March 27, 2026

BOAO, Hainan, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met separately on Thursday with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, who were in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026.

When meeting with Wong, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is ready to work with Singapore to strengthen the political foundation of bilateral relations, deepen high-level cooperation in economy, trade, technology, people-to-people exchanges and legislation, jointly uphold international fairness and justice, and contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

Wong reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to the one-China policy and its opposition to "Taiwan independence," and expressed willingness to expand cooperation in areas including the economy, free trade port development, emerging sectors, legislation and people-to-people exchanges.

When meeting with Wickramaratne, Zhao said China is willing to align its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) with Sri Lanka's development strategies and deepen Belt and Road cooperation.

Wickramaratne stressed Sri Lanka's firm adherence to the one-China policy and expressed gratitude for China's long-term support, adding that Sri Lanka's parliament looks forward to enhancing exchanges with the NPC to advance bilateral friendship and cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)