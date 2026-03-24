Sri Lanka issues fuel, energy conservation guidelines amid Mideast tensions
COLOMBO, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Office of the Commissioner General of Essential Services has issued a set of guidelines to government institutions on the prudent use of fuel and energy amid possible disruptions to fuel imports caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The guidelines, issued to ministry secretaries, provincial and district secretaries, and heads of government and statutory institutions, called for measures to reduce fuel and electricity consumption across the public sector.
Officials have been advised to avoid using individual vehicles to commute to work and instead use public transport or group transport whenever possible, according to the office.
Government institutions have also been instructed to prepare daily transport plans to reduce the number of vehicles used for field duties.
The guidelines set out steps to conserve electricity and energy, including maximizing natural lighting, reducing the use of air conditioning by relying more on electric fans, and limiting elevator use by encouraging people to take the stairs.
Local government authorities have been directed to switch off street lights during unnecessary hours and temporarily turn off street lighting in non-high-security areas as a precautionary measure, the office said.
The guidelines further encourage heads of institutions to allow staff to work remotely where technological facilities are available instead of requiring physical attendance.
The office urged all public officials to act responsibly, set an example for the public, and extend maximum support to national energy conservation and security efforts.
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